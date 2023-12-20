By Nouran Salahieh, CNN

(CNN) — A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked parts of a California law that would have banned the concealed carrying of firearms in certain “sensitive places,” including places of worship, public libraries, amusement parks, zoos and sporting events.

The law, among a series of gun control measures signed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom in September, applies to those with licenses to carry a concealed weapon.

In his ruling, US District Judge Cormac Carney indicated that the provisions of Senate Bill 2 that were being challenged were ﻿“unconstitutional.”

The list of plaintiffs in the challenge to the law include California Rifle and Pistol Association and Gun Owners of America.

In a statement to CNN, Newsom said the ruling “greenlights the proliferation of guns in our hospitals, libraries, and children’s playgrounds — spaces, which should be safe for all.”

“California will keep fighting to defend our laws and to enshrine a Right to Safety in the Constitution. The lives of our kids depend on it.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

