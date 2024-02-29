WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has held veteran investigative reporter Catherine Herridge in civil contempt for refusing to divulge her source for a series of stories during her time at Fox News about a Chinese American scientist who was investigated by the FBI but never charged. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper in Washington imposed a fine of $800 dollars per day until Herridge complies, but the fine will not go into effect immediately to give her time to appeal. A lawyer for Herridge, Patrick Philbin, declined to comment.

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

