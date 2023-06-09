DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware bankruptcy judge says the names of individual customers of collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading can be permanently shielded from public disclosure. The judge on Friday rejected challenges to the secrecy filed by lawyers for several media outlets and for the U.S. bankruptcy trustee, which serves as a government watchdog in Chapter 11 reorganization cases. Lawyers for FTX and its official committee of unsecured creditors say its customer list is both a valuable asset and confidential commercial information. They say secrecy is warranted to protect FTX customers from theft and potential scams, and to ensure that potential competitors do not “poach” them.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.