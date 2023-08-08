ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Civil rights groups are asking a federal judge to stop Florida officials from enforcing a section of a new state immigration law that criminalizes transporting someone who has entered the United States unlawfully. The groups filed a motion on Tuesday seeking a temporary injunction halting enforcement of that section of the law. It’s part of a broader lawsuit filed in July in federal court in Miami challenging the law’s constitutionality. The motion says the section of the law makes it unsafe for people to get to medical appointments, meet with family and go to work.

