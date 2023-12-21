FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Judge Steven W. Boyce has ordered the remains of Tylee Ryan to be turned over to her family.
Her remains were found burned on Chad Daybell’s property in Fremont County.
Up until now, the State of Idaho has maintained custody of her body.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.