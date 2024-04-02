WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge has refused to toss out a tax case against Hunter Biden, moving the case closer to the possible spectacle of a trial as his father campaigns for another term as president. U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi on Monday denied eight motions to dismiss the charges accusing President Joe Biden’s son of a four-year scheme to avoid paying $1.4 million in taxes while living an extravagant lifestyle. Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to the nine felony and misdemeanor tax offenses. His attorneys contended the prosecution is politically motivated, among other arguments seeking to have the case dismissed.

