RENO, Nev. (AP) — A federal judge in Nevada has dealt another legal setback to tribes trying to halt construction of a huge lithium mine they say is near the sacred site of an 1865 massacre along the Oregon border. U.S. District Judge Miranda Du granted the government’s motion to dismiss their lawsuit but said the tribes deserve a chance to amendment their complaint to try to prove federal land managers failed to adequately consult with tribal leaders as required under the National Historic Preservation Act. She also noted that part of their case is still pending on appeal at the 9th U.S Circuit Court of Appeals.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.