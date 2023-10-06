BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado judge has ruled that the man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 is mentally competent to stand trial. The decision allows the prosecution of Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa to move forward. The judge sided with prosecutors who argued that Alissa, who has schizophrenia, is competent enough to understand court proceedings and contribute to his own defense. Previous evaluations had deemed Alissa mentally incompetent. Alissa is charged with murder and multiple attempted murder counts in connection with the shooting spree in a crowded King Soopers store in Boulder.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

