POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s now the Defense’s turn to convince a jury Brad Compher did not kill Nori Jones in 2004.

Day 7 of the trial began with a motion from the Defense asking the Judge to acquit Compher because the state did not present enough evidence to convict him.

Judge Javier Gabiola ruled there is enough evidence for the trial to continue. That evidence includes a cut screen from a window in Nori’s home. The window had Compher’s DNA on it which experts say is 1 in a 93 million chance it Compher’s. The state also provided evidence there was DNA evidence in Nori Jones’ sexual assault kit and on a ring she had.

Before the jury came in, Judge Javier Gabiola was told that Robert Spillett would likely plead the 5th Amendment, so the Judge ruled that the testimony would be given outside the jury. He came into court today with his attorney Bob Eldridge.

Robert Spillett enters the Bannock County Courtroom on Feb. 29, 2024. He was once a suspect in the Nori Jones’ murder case.

Spillett took the stand and was having a hard time hearing the judge. He told the judge that he would plead the 5th Amendment to any question he was asked.

Spillett was an original suspect in the case. He was accused of harassing Nori Jones at work in the months before her murder. They worked at Job Services.

Spillett’s DNA was not found on Nori’s body and was removed as a suspect.

Judge Javier Gabiola ruled after talking to the attorneys that since Spillet would plead the 5th to every question he would not testify in front of the Jury.

Trial will continue with witnesses for the defense.

