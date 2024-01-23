TORONTO (AP) — A Canadian judge has ruled that the government’s use of the Emergencies Act to quell weeks of protests by truckers and others angry over COVID-19 restrictions in 2022 was unreasonable and unconstitutional. The government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it will appeal. The protests eventually encompassed fury over COVID-19 restrictions and dislike of Trudeau, reflecting the spread of disinformation in Canada and simmering populist and right-wing anger. The act allowed authorities to declare no-go zones and freeze truckers’ personal and corporate bank accounts. The protests shook Canada’s reputation for civility and interrupted economic trade.

