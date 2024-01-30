By Chris Isidore, CNN

New York (CNN) — A Delaware state court judge has thrown out the 2018 pay package that helped to make Tesla CEO Elon Musk one of the richest people in the world.

Delaware Chancery Court Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick, who oversaw the bench trial that concluded in November 2022, ruled Tuesday that Musk and the Tesla board “bore the burden of proving that the compensation plan was fair, and they failed to meet their burden.”

The 303 million split-adjusted stock options that Musk had received as part of the package are worth $51 billion today, when calculated using Tuesday’s closing price, less the modest exercise price of $23.34 a share.

Attorneys for the shareholders who brought the suit had argued that the package of stock options was excessive and that the directors on Tesla’s board were not truly independent and were too close to Musk to protect shareholders’ interests.

Attorneys for Musk and the Tesla board argued the pay package was approved by a shareholder vote, that the shareholders had seen their Tesla shares massively increase in value since it was granted, and that Musk, who does not receive a cash salary or bonus, would be uncompensated if the package was thrown out.

