MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has ruled that the appointed Tennessee Attorney General cannot intervene on behalf of the state in the case of a death row inmate who is seeking a second trial. During a hearing Monday a criminal court judge said that a new law allowing the state Attorney General to step into post-conviction death penalty cases violates the state Constitution because it removes the power of the locally elected district attorney to argue such cases. The ruling stems from a motion filed by Larry McKay, who is seeking another trial based on new evidence.

