By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge is showing growing impatience with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s use of the internet while on bail, suggesting that incarceration might eventually be the most effective way to prevent him from communicating on electronic devices in ways that can’t be traced. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan listened to a prosecutor on Thursday describe how Bankman-Fried seemed to be breaking rules in his $250 million bail package meant to limit his communications. Then he said there was a solution nobody had proposed yet: incarceration. And he asked why he’s being asked to free Bankman-Fried to what he described as a “garden of electronic devices” inside the Palo Alto, California, home of his parents.