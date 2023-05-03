PITTSBURGH (AP) — The man charged in the deadliest attack on Jewish people in U.S. history has lost a bid to get the death penalty removed as a possible punishment. Robert Bowers is accused of gunning down 11 worshipers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018. Jury selection is underway at his federal trial. Lawyers for Bowers argue the Justice Department is pursuing the death penalty against Bowers in an arbitrary manner. A federal judge ruled against the defense Tuesday, leaving the death penalty on the table. More than 100 potential jurors have been questioned by prosecutors and the defense, with a heavy focus on their views on a potential death sentence.

