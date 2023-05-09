ADA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Judge Steven W. Boyce made a surprising ruling Tuesday as the trial of Lori Vallow-Daybell nears completion.

When the jury reaches its verdict, the judge will allow it to be livestreamed in real time.

Judge Boyce issued the ruling Tuesday allowing the verdict to be broadcast when it is read. This will be the first time the court will allow a broadcast of the trial. No cameras have been allowed inside the Ada County Idaho courtroom.

Boyce’s ruling came after multiple requests from media outlets to be able to record the verdict.

Instead of allowing cameras in the courtroom, he said the verdict will be broadcast and shared over the court’s YouTube channel.

The trial is continuing Tuesday with the prosecution's case. They are nearing the completion of their evidence. The defense will then get its turn before the decision is placed in the hands of the jury.

You can view a timeline of events and all our past stories on Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell HERE.