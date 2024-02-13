By KATE BRUMBACK
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge has scheduled a hearing on a motion to prohibit Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from continuing to pursue her election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others. That hearing is slated for Thursday. A defense attorney in the case argued in a court filing last month that a romantic relationship between Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade disqualifies them both. The filing says Willis personally benefited from the prosecution when Wade paid for vacations for the pair, creating a conflict of interest. Willis has acknowledged the relationship but has said it has no bearing on the serious criminal charges against Trump and others.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.