ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge has scheduled a hearing on a motion to prohibit Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from continuing to pursue her election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others. That hearing is slated for Thursday. A defense attorney in the case argued in a court filing last month that a romantic relationship between Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade disqualifies them both. The filing says Willis personally benefited from the prosecution when Wade paid for vacations for the pair, creating a conflict of interest. Willis has acknowledged the relationship but has said it has no bearing on the serious criminal charges against Trump and others.

