TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The judge who oversaw the sentencing of the Parkland massacre gunman won’t be able to oversee proceedings in another murder case involving the death penalty. The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday ruled Judge Elizabeth Scherer showed inappropriate sympathy for victims’ families and prosecutors. She hugged them after being left no choice but to sentence shooter Nikolas Cruz to life. The state Supreme Court removed Scherer from the case of a man who is on death row after being convicted for the 2019 murder of his landlord. One of the prosecutors in that man’s case was also on the team that sought the death penalty for Cruz.

