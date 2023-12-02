By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Julianna Marguiles has released an apology after her recent comments on a podcast stoked controversy.

In comments she made on an episode of the “Back Room with Andy Ostroy” podcast last month, the actress voiced criticism of certain marginalized communities for what she perceived to be their lack of support for Jews, among other things. The conversation between Marguiles and Ostroy – who are both Jewish – was prompted by the Israel-Hamas war and the rise in antisemitism they have seen in this country since the war began.

In a statement emailed to CNN on Friday via a representative, Marguiles said she is “horrified” that her comments “offended the Black and LGBTQIA+ communities, communities I truly love and respect.”

“I want to be 100% clear: Racism, homophobia, sexism, or any prejudice against anyone’s personal beliefs or identity are abhorrent to me, full stop,” she continued. “Throughout my career I have worked tirelessly to combat hate of all kind, end antisemitism, speak out against terrorist groups like Hamas, and forge a united front against discrimination. I did not intend for my words to sow further division, for which I am sincerely apologetic.”

Susan Sarandon also issued an apology on Friday, pertaining to a comment she made last month at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York City.

Video taken by the New York Post from a November 17 rally showed Sarandon saying to the crowd, “There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of how it feels to be Muslim in this country.”

Writing in a social media post this week, Sarandon said the “phrasing” she chose “was a terrible mistake, as it implies that until recently Jews have been strangers to persecution, when the opposite is true.” She also said she deeply regrets “diminishing this reality and hurting people” with her comment.

“It was my intent to show solidarity in the struggle against bigotry of all kinds, and I am sorry I failed to do so.”

