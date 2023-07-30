PHOENIX (AP) — Parts of the U.S. are continuing to sizzle as July creeps toward setting a record for the hottest month ever recorded. Phoenix led the way Sunday, hitting its 31st consecutive day of at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit, or 43.3 Celsius. The National Weather Service says the temperature was expected to climb more before the day was through. Some slight relief may be on the way as seasonal thunderstorms could drop temperatures in Phoenix on Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile in California, a massive wildfire burning out of control in the Mojave National Preserve spread rapidly amid erratic winds. Firefighters to the south reported progress against another major blaze that prompted evacuations.

