TOKYO (AP) — Winger Junya Ito has been removed from Japan’s squad at the Asian Cup in the midst of sexual assault allegations that he has denied. Japan is the favorite to win the Asian Cup for a fifth time. The tournament is being played in Qatar. Japan is to play Iran in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Ito played in all of Japan’s games at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He plays for top-tier French club Reims.

