BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – In an ABC News exclusive, one of the jurors who convicted Lori Vallow-Daybell is breaking his silence.

He shares his thoughts throughout the trial and what went on inside the deliberation room.

ABC’s Matt Gutman has the story.

On Wednesday mornin, a juror in the Lori Vallow-Daybell trial breaking his silence.

“I don’t think as a human being, you are ever really prepared to experience this. You know, you hear about it on movies, TV,” Juror Saul Hernandez said.

Hernandez is one of the 12 jurors who found the so-called “Doomsday mom” guilty on all charges – convicted of murdering her two children 16-year-old Tylee and 7-year-old JJ and conspiring to kill the wife of her lover and now husband Chad Daybell.

“Is Lori Marie Vallow not guilty or guilty of conspiracy to commit first degree murder of Tamrah, or Tammy Daybell? Answer: guilty.”

Hernandez revealing he was the lone hold-out on one of the murder charges

Matt Gutman said, “You were one of the people who said that no. That the prosecution has not provided the evidence for us to convict her.”

“I just didn’t feel like at that timeline with Tylee we were quite there yet and if we were, I perhaps was missing it,” Hernandez said.

Finally, on the second day of deliberations, Hernandez agreeing Lori was guilty, convinced by reviewing the evidence. Prosecutors argued she used “money, power and sex” to get what she wanted, and she and Chad used religion to manipulate others.

Matt Gutman asked, “Did you think Lori really believed that she was this apostle in this apocalyptic doomsday cult?”

“Yes, I think I think she started with just maybe curiosity, exploring what what her initial beliefs were. And once chad came into the picture and she went along with it,” the juror said.

Prosecutors say Lori and Chad claimed her kids were zombies and conspired with her brother to murder them.Then months later, were seen dancing at their wedding on this beach in Hawaii.

“I’m wondering what went through your mind when you saw this testimony, those pictures of Chad, Lori on the beach in Hawaii when her kids were buried in his backyard,” Matt Gutman said.

“I was disgusted,” Hernandez said. “I didn’t want to look at them. I just couldn’t believe how someone can be that happy when your kids are in the ground. And the person that was key in all of this is sitting across from you, smiling and dancing with you on the beach.”

Hernandez’s impression of Lori changing as the case went on.

“As the case progressed, as the evidence came to light, testimony was shared, it was harder to look at her. Growing up, you you talk about good and bad, god and evil. And I think for the first time in my life, I put a face to evil,” Hernandez said.

Vallow-Daybell’s sentencing will be in the next three months or so. She faces up to life in prison without parole. After her sentencing, she’ll be extradited to Arizona to face charges in the murder of her fourth husband Charles Vallow. Now, her current husband Chad Daybell faces a trial later next year. He faces murder charges for the deaths of Tammy, Tylee, and JJ. He has pleaded not guilty.

