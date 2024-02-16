DETROIT (AP) — A jury has awarded $10 million to a Detroit-area man who spent nearly six years in prison for the killing of a 15-year-old girl before his conviction was thrown out. Alexandre Ansari’s lawyers argued that Detroit police had crucial information about another suspect, but it was not shared with the prosecutor or defense at the 2013 trial. A jury this week said Ansari’s constitutional rights were violated as a result. In 2019, Ansari was exonerated by the Wayne County prosecutor and released from a life prison sentence.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.