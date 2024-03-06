By Cheri Mossburg, Christina Maxouris and Josh Campbell, CNN

(CNN) — A jury began deliberating Wednesday in the involuntary manslaughter trial of Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armorer on the “Rust” movie set in 2021 when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally struck by a live round of ammunition fired from a prop gun held by actor Alec Baldwin.

Gutierrez Reed also faces a separate charge of evidence tampering, which was brought after prosecutors alleged she transferred a “small bag of cocaine” to someone else after a police interview on the day of the shooting.

She was responsible for firearm safety and storage on the movie’s set.

