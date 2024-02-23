LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California socialite has been found guilty of murder and other charges in the hit-and-run deaths of two young brothers in a crosswalk more than three years ago. A Los Angeles jury returned the verdict Friday. Authorities said Rebecca Grossman, wife of a prominent Los Angeles burn doctor, fatally struck 11-year-old Mark Iskander and his 8-year-old brother Jacob while speeding behind a car driven by then-lover Scott Erickson, a former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. Prosecutors charged Grossman with two felony counts each of murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and one felony count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death. The deadly crash occurred on the evening of Sept. 29, 2020, in Westlake Village in western LA County.

