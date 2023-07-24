LONDON (AP) — Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Kevin Spacey have retired to begin deliberations on allegations by four men dating back two decades. The case went to the jury on Monday, about a month after the nine men and three women were seated in Southwark Crown Court to hear evidence against the Oscar winner. Justice Mark Wall summarized for two hours what he considered was the significant evidence in the case. The defense argued last week that three of the men were liars and that a fourth incident was nothing more than a clumsy pass by Spacey. The prosecutor called Spacey a “sexual bully.”

