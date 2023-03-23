ADA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Jury instructions have been submitted in the upcoming Lori Vallow-Daybell trial.

The State of Idaho has to prove beyond reasonable doubt the defendant is guilty of first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft.

The state laid out its case against Vallow-Daybell in the document.

They allege Lori Vallow-Daybell intended for her children,JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, to die.

They say she continued to collect social security survivors benefits on behalf of her children.

The state also alleges she, along with her husband, Chad Daybell, and her brother Alex Cox conspired for the deaths of her children, as well as Chad Daybell’s previous wife Tammy Daybell.

In a criminal trial such as the Vallow-Daybell case, it’s the responsibility of the state to prove the defendant is guilty.

The state instructs the jury unless they are able prove events happened as written in the documents, “They must find the defendant not guilty.”

The trial is scheduled to being April 3 in Ada County.

