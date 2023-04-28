RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A jury has found a Southern California man guilty in the killings of three teenage boys after they played a doorbell-ringing prank on him in 2020. That’s according to The Press-Enterprise. The victims were among six teens inside a Toyota Prius on Jan. 19, 2020 when Anurag Chandra intentionally rammed their vehicle off the road and fled. The Prius’ driver lost control and the sedan slammed into a tree in Temescal Valley, about 60 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. The jurors on Friday found Chandra guilty of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder. His defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

