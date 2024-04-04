BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Just 13 more jurors are needed to reach their pool of 50 and to move into the peremptory strikes phase of the Chad Daybell murder trial. Jury selection will continue on Thursday.

There is a good possibility there could be enough jurors to begin the peremptory challenges by Thursday night.

That is what happened with the Lori Vallow case. In that case, the judge had opening statements the following Monday.