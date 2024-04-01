ADA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)- Jury selection for the Chad Daybell trial is set to start on Monday at the Ada County courthouse, where he faces six charges of conspiracy for the murders of Tami Daybell, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

In an exclusive interview, Local News 8 talked with JJ’s grandfather Larry Woodcock to get his thoughts on Chad’s upcoming trial.

“Going into the trial with Lori, we had a lot of information, obviously, you know, that was all key to JJ and to Tylee, but going into Chad’s trial, we just simply haven’t been yet been given the information that we had available to us for Lori’s trial,” Woodcock said.

For Larry and Kay Woodcock, not having the same amount of information available has been beneficial.

“To be totally honest, we have we have had very little evidence and communications that we’ve been able to obtain or see which. And that’s great for Kay, because she’s been under a tremendous amount of stress.”

Chad Daybell is facing the death penalty, which Lori did not have on the table during her trial. His defense team also plans to call more witnesses to the stand.

For more of the interview from Woodcock and in-depth team coverage, join us Monday for a special edition of Local News at 6 p.m.

From talking with experts, to an emotional community recount of this tragedy, Local News 8 is your news leader.

Court proceedings will also be streaming on our website, localnews8.com