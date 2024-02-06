CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Jury selection has started for a New Hampshire man accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter and spending months moving her body before disposing of it. Adam Montgomery is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his daughter, Harmony, who was reported missing in November 2021, nearly two years after police believe she was killed in Manchester. Her body has not been found. Thirty-four-year-old Adam Montgomery pleaded not guilty and proclaimed his innocence in court last year. A key prosecution witness is expected to be Adam’s estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery, who is serving an 18-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to perjury charges.

