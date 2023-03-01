PARIS (AP) — World Cup record holder Just Fontaine has died. He was 89. The French soccer great scored a record 13 goals at the 1958 World Cup. The former Reims striker took six games to achieve his feat at the World Cup tournament in Sweden after being a last-minute inclusion on the French squad. Fontaine set the record when FIFA did not present a specific award for the tournament’s top scorer. Fontaine told The Associated Press in a 2006 interview “beating my record? I don’t think it can ever be done.” Fontaine scored in every match of the 1958 tournament. He never played at another World Cup.