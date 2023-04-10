By Tierney Sneed, CNN
The Justice Department asked a federal appeals court on Monday to put on hold a judge’s ruling that could make a medication abortion drug unavailable nationwide starting Friday at midnight.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
