DENVER (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland says the U.S. Justice Department is cooperating with the International Criminal Court and supporting Ukrainian prosecutors carrying out war crime investigations. He reaffirmed his department’s aid more than a year after the Russian invasion. Congress recently allowed for new U.S. flexibility in assisting the court with investigations into foreign nationals related to Ukraine, and the Justice Department will be a key part of the United States’ cooperation, Garland said. He appointed a prosecutor to serve at a center opened last month in The Hague to support nations building cases against senior Russian leaders for the crime of aggression.

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press

