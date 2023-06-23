WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has asked a judge to postpone until December the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump for retaining classified documents. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon earlier this week set an initial trial date of Aug. 14 for Trump. He faces 37 felony counts accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and obstructing Justice Department efforts to get them back. Prosecutors with special counsel Jack Smith’s team asked Cannon on Friday to reschedule the trial for Dec. 11. They said the delay was necessary because the case involves classified information and will require Trump’s lawyers to obtain security clearances, a process that is underway. The judge will ultimately set the trial date.

