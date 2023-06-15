NEW YORK (AP) — Performing in a fairy tale musical with songs by the Princess of Pop can be both magical and daunting. That’s the way Justin Guarini and Briga Heelan, who star in “Once Upon a One More Time,” see their roles in the jukebox musical that features Britney Spears songs. The musical debuted at the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. in 2021 and now it’s on Broadway with Heelan and Guarini reprising their roles as Cinderella and Prince Charming. On a recent two-show day, fans of all ages were wearing Britney-themed attire waiting to be seated and both actors are well aware that Spears’ dedicated fan base has high expectations.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.