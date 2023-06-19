BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Swan Valley area on Sunday afternoon by a rancher who discovered five of his cows had been shot and killed.

Information from area ranchers identified a vehicle of interest that had been in the area at the time.

On Monday morning, deputies made contact with a juvenile associated with the vehicle in question who admitted to killing the cows. The juvenile was taken into custody and booked into the 3-B Juvenile Detention Facility.

The value of the lost livestock was estimated at more than $22,000 and felony charges for malicious injury to property are pending at this time.