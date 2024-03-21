IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (IFPD News Release) – Law enforcement K9 handlers from Southeast Idaho are excited to host the 2024 Idaho Police Canine Association Conference, May 6 – 10, in Idaho Falls. The Idaho Police Canine Association (IPCA) Conference brings K9 Officers from across Idaho and surrounding states together. At the conference, K9 teams have the opportunity to learn from each other, industry experts, and trainers from across the country. By attending, officers gain access to advanced training techniques, seminars by industry leaders, and opportunities to enhance their skills.

On the final day of the IPCA conference, Friday, May 10, handlers will participate in a skills competition which will be open for public attendance. More information about the competition will be publicized as the date draws nearer.

The host committee (Southeast Idaho K9 handlers) are seeking sponsors and donations to support the conference. Donations will go towards covering event expenses, such as venue rental and instructor fees. IPCA conference sponsorship levels include:

Raffle or Auction Donation: Special mention at the IPCA banquet (closed event attended by K9 handlers) and post-event social media recognition.

Bronze: $250. Sponsor logo on event shirt, post-event recognition on social media and signage at the public event on May 10.

Silver: $500. Sponsor logo on the event shirt, recognition at the public event, post-event social media recognition, and medium sized signage at the public event.

Gold: $750. Sponsor logo on the event shirt, recognition at public event, pre- and post-event social media recognition, large signage at the public event.

To make a donation to the 2024 IPCA Conference, please visit idahopolicek9.org and click “Donate” in the top right corner. Please include “2024 K9 Conference” in the note section. Sponsorships can be arranged by contacting Alyssa Greenhalgh at alyssa.greenhalgh@rexburg.org. Raffle and auction items can be donated by contacting Alyssa as well. The Idaho Police K9 association is a 501c3 non-profit. Donations/sponsorships need to be received by April 15 for logos to be included on the event shirt.