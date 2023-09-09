WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has hosted a celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, with appearances by some of the music genre’s pioneers and stars. Common, Jeezy, MC Lyte and Roxanne Shante were among the hip-hop artists invited to join Harris for the party Saturday at the vice president’s residence. Hip-hop’s 50th birthday has inspired a host of anniversary events this year. Harris told the crowd that hip-hop is “the ultimate American art form” that “shapes every aspect of America’s popular culture.” She said that “hip-hop culture is American culture.” Saturday’s celebration was a collaboration with Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective and Live Nation Urban.

