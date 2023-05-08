By KCTV5 Staff
Click here for updates on this story
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WCCO) — The countdown is on!
The Kansas City Zoo announced Monday afternoon that the opening date for the new aquarium will be Sept. 1, 2023.
The facility will house a 650,000-gallon aquarium, featuring six zones with 34 exhibits telling how ocean currents connect animals across the globe.
Zoo officials and other dignitaries will hold a naming celebration for the aquarium on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.