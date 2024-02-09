By Andrea Nakano

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Las Vegas is the hub of sports betting but there’s a lot of friendly wagers being made for Super Bowl LVIII, including one in the Bay Area that combines football, beer and charity.

21st Amendment Brewery is always game when it comes to making a friendly wager.

Folks here remember the bitter 49ers’ Super Bowl loss four years ago and they hope to get some payback on Sunday.

“We had to give them lots of beer and we had to wear Kansas City gear. I think that was the worst part of it all,” recalled 21st Amendment’s Vee Feyhling.

In 2024, 21st Amendment was quick to respond when Boulevard Brewing Company of Kansas City suggested another bet.

“Four years later, here we are again and they said they don’t want to bring this back up and I was like ‘oh yes we do!’” Feyhling said.

“We like having fun with our fans. We like supporting other breweries and the Super Bowl just gives us another opportunity to do that in a really fun way,” said Adam Hall with Boulevard Brewing Company.

While there will be beers, swag and bragging rights on the line, there really are no losers in this friendly wager. Each brewery has vowed to make a donation to a local charity.

“We are supporting the 49ers Foundation. They are a great organization, one that helps youth and it’s a great opportunity to give back to them,” Feyhling said.

Hall added, “We’re going to ask for a charitable donation for Win for KC. It’s a local nonprofit that supports and empowers women in sports.”

21st Amendment is feeling confident that the 49ers can close the deal this time around but Chiefs Kingdom is certain KC will be coming home with another ring.

“Did you watch the last game? Because that’s what everybody thought until the fourth quarter. I would say, even in Kansas City, no one’s going to turn their TVs off until the game is over,” Hall said.

While there may be a debate on who will take home the Lombardi Trophy, the bet between the breweries is a win-win situation — not only for the charities but also for the breweries who will get to expose their brand to customers in a different region.

“You know this rivalry with a friendly wager — it’s all about beer and helping out charity and just fun,” Feyhling said.

“I think it’s just indicative of craft breweries at large. Just how well we get along and how we can root against each other in the game but, when all is said and done, we’re going to drink a beer whether it’s theirs or ours and we’ll cheer the champs,” Hall concluded.

