By JOHN HANNA and JIM SALTER
Associated Press
MARION, Kansas (AP) — Even without the computers, cellphones and other equipment taken in a police raid, the new edition of the Marion County Record made it to newsstands Wednesday after a frenzied scramble by the Kansas weekly newspaper’s small staff. “SEIZED … but not silenced,” read the front-page headline. Police raids last week of the newspaper’s offices and the home of editor and publisher Eric Meyer put the paper and the local police at the center of a national debate about press freedom, with watchdog groups condemning the police actions. The attention continued Wednesday with TV and print reporters joining the conversation.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.