LONDON (AP) — Kate Winslet is running things — on and off the set of her new TV show, “The Regime.” In the HBO show premiering Sunday, she plays Elena Vernham — also known as The Chancellor, the ruler of a fictional country in Europe, possibly near Poland. Winslet is also an executive producer on the show and says she’s never been offered a character like this “in her life.” The dark comedy, from “Succession” writer Will Tracy, is billed as a twisted love story about two people who should never have met.

