WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Katie Britt will call President Joe Biden a “dithering and diminished leader” in the Republican rebuttal to his State of the Union address Thursday evening. That’s according to excerpts of her prepared remarks. The first-term Alabama Republican is the youngest woman in the Senate. She is set to give a stinging election-year critique of the president, arguing that “the country we know and love seems to be slipping away.” Britt’s remarks echo the same dark vision for the future under Biden and Democrats laid out in rebuttals by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders in 2023 and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in 2022.

