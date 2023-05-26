IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – There will some speeders in the area this weekend, but they won’t be on the road. They will be on the railroad tracks.

A group of hobbyists from around the west is gathering to ride track inspection cars or speeders around the tracks of eastern Idaho.

These cars are being replaced with pickup trucks, but these die hard riders enjoy traveling and seeing the country by rail.

They say it is a hobby that is smaller than most, but the group enjoys getting to unique destinations.

“It’s such a unique hobby,” John Martin said. “And you get to go where only the train tracks goes. And a lot of places we go, there’s no roads, it’s just forest. And you see animals, interesting backyards with people doing weird things in their backyards.”

Martin says they do have a lot of fun riding the rails, but safety is priority.

All of the operators have to take a test and have a mentor and know rail safety before they can drive the cars.

These cars do not have the right of way like locomotives, so you may see them waiting for automobile traffic at crossings or they may have flaggers stopping traffic.

So keep an eye out if you see them on the tracks this weekend.