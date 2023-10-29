IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – With Halloween a few days away, it’s a good time to think about holiday safety.

Idaho Power has several tips to keep Halloween fun, including some reminders about electrical equipment. If you have kiddos trick-or-treating:

Ensure costumes are visible in the dark. Add reflective tape, or give them glow sticks.

Avoid trips and falls by checking that costumes don’t drag on the ground and kids have proper footwear.

Ensure kids have adult supervision. If they’re older, agree on a set route in well-lit neighborhoods.

Remind kids to stay off the green electrical boxes (transformers, but not the robot kind) in neighborhoods, and away from other electrical equipment too. Never decorate power lines – assume they are energized and dangerous.

Inspect treats before eating (including for food allergies) and discard anything questionable. And keep chocolate away from pets.

For everyone, whether trick-or-treating or not, focus and be aware when driving and limit distractions. Kids are twice as likely to get hit by a vehicle on Halloween.

For a safer alternative to traditional candles in jack-o-lanterns, use battery-powered candles.

For more safety information, visit idahopower.com/safety.