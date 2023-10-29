IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – With Halloween a few days away, it’s a good time to think about holiday safety.
Idaho Power has several tips to keep Halloween fun, including some reminders about electrical equipment. If you have kiddos trick-or-treating:
- Ensure costumes are visible in the dark. Add reflective tape, or give them glow sticks.
- Avoid trips and falls by checking that costumes don’t drag on the ground and kids have proper footwear.
- Ensure kids have adult supervision. If they’re older, agree on a set route in well-lit neighborhoods.
- Remind kids to stay off the green electrical boxes (transformers, but not the robot kind) in neighborhoods, and away from other electrical equipment too. Never decorate power lines – assume they are energized and dangerous.
- Inspect treats before eating (including for food allergies) and discard anything questionable. And keep chocolate away from pets.
- For everyone, whether trick-or-treating or not, focus and be aware when driving and limit distractions. Kids are twice as likely to get hit by a vehicle on Halloween.
For a safer alternative to traditional candles in jack-o-lanterns, use battery-powered candles.
For more safety information, visit idahopower.com/safety.
