IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The spirit of Halloween is alive and well in many of our neighborhoods. Many houses are decorated and ready for the holiday. But not all are going to participate.

Local law enfocement wants to remind us registered sex offenders live in some of the neighborhoods. However, they are not allowed to participate in any Halloween related activity.

“On Halloween, if you’re on the sex offender registry, you are not allowed to have your lights on. You’re not allowed to interact with children and you’re not allowed to hand out candy if that’s the case,” Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said.

Sheriff Steve Anderson says just because a house has its lights out doesn’t mean they are a registered sex offender.

“If the lights are off, that’s usually a sign that there’s not to be candy handed out there,” Sheriff Anderson said.

“That good parental supervision, you know, you should be able to identify whether some someone’s obviously not home or not going to answer the door or their yards are dark for tonight or something like that,” said Sergeant Bryan Lovell from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s office and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office also shared more safety tips. All to keep trick or treaters safe on Halloween night. Here’s what they had to say.

“If the kids are out there after dark, make sure that they have lights, glow sticks, chem lights, anything that lights up their person so vehicles can see them coming,” sid Sheriff Anderson said.

“Expect that cars are going to be pulling on and off the street and people and kids getting in and out of those,” Sergeant Lovell said.

Sergeant Lovell also asked parents to stay close by to their kids and keep an eye on them. He also asked them to double check what comes into their kids goodie bags.

“You definitely want to make sure that, what’s being given to their kids is individually wrapped candy or whatever it is. And it’s not something that could be potentially dangerous or harmful,” Lovell said.

Both agencies shared they will be out patrolling on Halloween but reminded people that a lot will be happening on a night like tonight.

“I think the big message would be to let people know to make sure they’re doing safe things as they’re traveling or walking and don’t get in too big of a hurry. There’s there’s a lot of time to go trick or treating,” said Sergeant Lovell.

“Give us a call and we’ll get there as quick as we can to check it out,” Sheriff Anderson said.

Both of them asked people trick or treating that if they See something to say something. You can call dispatch or if its necessary call 911.