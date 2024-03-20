MCKEE, Ky. (AP) — An eastern Kentucky couple has been accused of trying to sell their newborn twin girls. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said in arrest citations that the couple offered to sell the babies to a relative for $5,000. The citations say the mother and father were each charged Monday with promoting human trafficking. The relative reported the attempt to police with evidence that included text messages and a video recording. The citation says the twins’ father told police he had “joked around” about selling the babies, and the mother said she wasn’t serious on a video in which discusses the attempted sale. Neither had an attorney.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.