NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s first earth observation satellite has been launched into space after two aborted attempts earlier in the week. The African country’s Taifa-1 was among the satellites on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, which lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Saturday. The rocket’s launch had to be scrubbed twice previously due to bad weather. The Kenya Space Agency says the Taifa-1 will fly over the country every four days and gather data for agriculture, land and environment monitoring. The satellite was developed and designed by Kenyans but manufactured at Endurosat in Bulgaria at a total cost of 50 million Kenyan shillings ($371,000).

