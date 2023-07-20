NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya say they have been ordered not to report deaths amid demonstrations against the rising cost of living. An independent watchdog says at least six people were shot dead by police on Wednesday. It also says 27 were shot dead in such protests earlier this year. Police in Kenya have long been accused by rights groups of using excessive force. But there is growing concern about tactics used under the government of President William Ruto. One police officer was witnessed posing as a journalist in Wednesday’s protest. The Media Council of Kenya called that dangerous. The protests continue through Friday.

