NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The leader of a doomsday cult in Kenya has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for the illegal distribution of films and operating a film studio without licenses. The senior magistrate in the city of Malindi, handed down the sentence for Paul Mackenzie, who had pleaded not guilty. The controversial preacher can appeal within 14 days. Mackenzie was found guilty last month of exhibition of films through his Times Television network without approval of the Kenya Film Classification Board in charges dating back to 2019. Mackenzie was arrested in April in connection with the discovery of more than 400 bodies in mass graves on his church property. He has not been charged in the deaths.

